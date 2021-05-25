IAM Advisory LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. 180,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

