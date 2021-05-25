Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.08. 8,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,179. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

