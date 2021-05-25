PRW Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.11 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

