Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,451. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.