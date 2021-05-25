SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,905. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

