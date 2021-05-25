Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

NPI stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.01. 155,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.70 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.66. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

