The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $176.61

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.61 and last traded at $177.13, with a volume of 10915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.82.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
