The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $176.61

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.61 and last traded at $177.13, with a volume of 10915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.