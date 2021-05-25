Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,824 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 167,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,503,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

