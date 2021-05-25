Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,505 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.18% of Zynga worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zynga by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $4,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

