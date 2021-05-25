Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 102,824 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,824 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,561,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,217,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 167,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,503,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.