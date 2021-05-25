Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 24,087 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.13. 14,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,524. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

