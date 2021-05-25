Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $177.13. 14,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,524. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

