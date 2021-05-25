First National Corp MA ADV Sells 262 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. 210,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

