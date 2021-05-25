Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 43,721 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 31,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 227.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

