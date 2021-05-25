Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 43,721 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7,988.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

ENPH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 31,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 227.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

