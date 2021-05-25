TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.25 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, TERA has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $8,812.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

