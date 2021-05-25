Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $84.09

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.09, but opened at $86.50. Appian shares last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 2,805 shares trading hands.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Appian by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

