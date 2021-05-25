Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.09. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 2,174 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,269.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.