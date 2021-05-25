Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 7 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHI shares. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
