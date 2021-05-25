Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHI shares. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

