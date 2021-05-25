Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,044. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

