John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down to $134.89

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.89, but opened at $129.36. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $125.25, with a volume of 1,262 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

