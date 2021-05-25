Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.04. Burford Capital shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

