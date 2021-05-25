MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $27.26. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 1,291 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $12,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.