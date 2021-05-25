NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

