Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR remained flat at $$37.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
Several analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.