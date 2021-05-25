Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR remained flat at $$37.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.