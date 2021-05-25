Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 166,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

