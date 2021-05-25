Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,791. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

