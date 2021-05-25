Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

