Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

