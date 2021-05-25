Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,286.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,990.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.