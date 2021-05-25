Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,230 shares of company stock worth $93,486,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

