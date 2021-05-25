Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,179 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 86.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,318,723 shares of company stock worth $138,944,224 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

