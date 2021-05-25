Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 779,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,757,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 132,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,015,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

