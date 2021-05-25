Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 20,755 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Kornit Digital worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of KRNT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,910. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.