Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. 20,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,268. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

