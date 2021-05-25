Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,762 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of The Mosaic worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. 73,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

