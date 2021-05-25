Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

