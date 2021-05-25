Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,969. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.