Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.
BEEM stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.28. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.
In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
Beam Global Company Profile
Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.