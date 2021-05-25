Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

BEEM stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.28. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEEM. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

