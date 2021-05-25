Capital Square LLC Decreases Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.