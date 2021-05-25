Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 510.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

