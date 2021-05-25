Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Decreased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

