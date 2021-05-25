GoByte Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. GoByte has a market cap of $539,626.52 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

