1ST Source Bank Acquires 368 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

