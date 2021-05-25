American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $94,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

