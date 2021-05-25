Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. 30,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

