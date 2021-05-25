34,698 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.