$861.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $861.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $844.64 million and the highest is $891.50 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.47. 8,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,351. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Trimble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

