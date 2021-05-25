Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.38. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,303. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.