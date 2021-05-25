Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,033. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $89.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.